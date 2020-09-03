Drive-thru food distribution to be held outside Toyota Center Thursday morning

HOUSTON – The Houston Rockets teamed up with Second Servings of Houston to announce a drive-thru food distribution that will be held outside of the Toyota Center Thursday.

The free “Dinner’s On Us” program was created by Second Servings to help provide take-home, chef-prepared family meals prepared by Hess Corporation’s Food Services Team for those in need.

The public drive-thru food distribution will open from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the LAZ Parking Lot located at 1317 Austin Street. Volunteers with the Houston Rockets and Second Servings will distribute approximately 3,500 family-sized frozen dinner boxes along with donated Girl Scout Cookies and Frito-Lay chips.

“We know this year has been difficult for a lot of Houstonians,” said Rockets Community Relations Director Sarah Joseph. “Partnering with Second Servings of Houston gives us the opportunity to serve chef-prepared family meals to those that really need it in these difficult times.”

Food will be distributed until supplies last. Those who plan to attend the drive-thru food distribution must be in a vehicle.