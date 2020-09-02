84ºF

Local News

Motorcyclist killed during crash in west Houston, police say

Erica Ponder, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Deadly Crash, Motorcyclist Killed

HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating a crash that killed a motorcyclist in west Houston Monday.

Police said the crash happened on Westheimer at Southbound 610 Feeder around 11:55 a.m.

According to investigators, responding units located a man down in the roadway along with a motorcycle. Police said the man was pronounced dead at the scene by the Houston Fire Department.

Police said the driver of the vehicle the motorcycle crashed into was located in the parking lot across the street. According to officers, the driver and occupants of the Mercedes SUV sustained no injuries. The driver passed a field sobriety test, police said.

At this time, no one is in custody for the crash.

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: