Ask 2: When will City of Houston ballparks reopen? They have been closed since mid-March.

At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

Question: When will City of Houston ballparks reopen? They have been closed since mid-March.

Answer: The City of Houston’s Parks and Recreation Department has shut down most sports facilities in March in order to prevent overcrowding as Texas mitigates the spread of the coronavirus.

According to the Parks and Recreation website, all fields are open for free play only, with a limit of four people per field. They are closed for league play until further notice.

The city would also like to remind citizens to practice social distancing when using open facilities and stay home if you have COVID-19 symptoms.

It’s unclear at this time when the fields will reopen in the same way as prior to the pandemic.

