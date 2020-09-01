Woman, 8-year-old autistic son shot in suspected road rage incident near Gulf Freeway

HOUSTON – A mother and her 8-year-old autistic son were injured after shots were fired into the family’s car in a suspected road rage incident Sunday evening, police said.

The shooting happened off North Featherwood Drive and Fuqua near the Gulf Freeway Sunday evening.

“I’m just like I can’t believe I’m in this situation. I’m telling him to hurry please they are shooting,” said the mother, Hilary Bustos.

Bustos said it’s been months since she’s been out with her family but on Sunday evening, she agreed to go grab food with her boyfriend Jeremy Cheatham and her two children, 8-year-old Dominic and 6-year-old Draya.

“I’m glad everyone got out alive (but) justice needs to be served most definitely,” Cheatham said.

As they were leaving the parking area they saw a beige vehicle with no headlights. They said the SUV honked at them and kept going. As Cheatham drove down the road a ways they started hearing gunshots. He said it sounded like an automatic rifle.

“It was like a war zone, it was crazy,” Cheatham said.

Several bullets went through the vehicle, hitting Bustos in the shoulder and 8-year-old Dominic in the collarbone and hand. They said Dominic lost part of his thumb. Dominic, who is also autistic, could not tell them he was shot.

They said they found out after they drove off.

Cheatham said he pulled into a parking lot where police cruisers were parked nearby asking for help. He said he was put in handcuffs and into the back of the squad car after Hilary and Dominic went into the ambulance.

“I mean to put me in handcuffs? What do you do? You go and run for help. You go to the police and so that’s what we did. I don’t know how it was overlooked (that) they didn’t see anything. She (police officer) says she heard gunshots,” Cheatham said.

Cheatham was not arrested.

We reached out to HPD for clarification as to why Cheatham was put in handcuffs. HPD said it is working to get KPRC 2 that information.

Houston police are still searching for the shooter.

The vehicle is being described as a white or beige Buick LaCrosse with tinted windows and blue LED headlights.

If you have any information call HPD Major Assaults and Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.