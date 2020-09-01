Gov. Abbott extends emergency SNAP food benefits for month of September

HOUSTON – Gov. Geg Abbott announced the extension of emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program food benefits for the month of September on Monday.

Abbott said the Texas Health and Human Services Commission will provide approximately $188 million in emergency SNAP food benefits as the state continues to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The federal funding was approved by the U.S. Department of Agriculture to extend the maximum, allowable amount of SNAP benefits to recipients based on family size.

“Texas will continue to ensure access to nutritious meals as we mitigate the spread of COVID-19,” Abbott said. “This emergency SNAP extension will help Texans provide healthy food for their families.”

“As families return to school, this extension helps Texans purchase healthy, nutritious foods for their households,” said Texas HHS Access and Eligibility Services Deputy Executive Commissioner Wayne Salter.

By Sept. 15, more than 972,000 SNAP households will see the additional amount on their Lone Star Card.

Texans in need can apply for benefits, including SNAP and Medicaid, at YourTexasBenefits.com or use the Your Texas Benefits mobile app to manage their benefits.