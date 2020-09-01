2 officers hurt during crash sparked by chase after smash and grab: HPD

HOUSTON – Police said a chase was sparked by an attempted smash-and-grab at a Fiesta grocery store in southeast Houston Tuesday. Authorities said that chase ended in a crash that injured two officers.

Officers said the chase happened shortly before 3 a.m. on 610 near Mykawa when officers noticed a vehicle attempting a smash and grab at the fiesta mart.

According to police, the suspects wouldn’t pull over and they went on 610 to 288 then 59 before exiting Collingsworth. That’s when the suspects started to run, but police said at least two of them were arrested.

Police said they are unsure how many suspects are still on the run.

During the chase, one patrol car crashed, sending two officers to the hospital with neck and back pain.

This is a developing story.