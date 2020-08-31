You didn’t miss out! Houston Restaurant Weeks extended through end of September

HOUSTON – The 2020 Houston Restaurant Weeks was scheduled to take place from Aug. 1 through Sept. 7, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, organizers have decided to extend the event through the end of September.

According to a news release, the decision was made following the positive response and economic impact this year’s event has had on local restaurants and supporting businesses.

“Although COVID-19 has impacted the restaurant industry immensely, it has not stopped diners and restaurateurs from making the most of these unprecedented times,” according to the release. “Now more than ever, the restaurant community is embracing Houston Restaurant Weeks as a timely opportunity for Houstonians to support local restaurants with dine-in, takeout and delivery.”

On top of the added take-out and delivery option, there will be a new $1 per-meal donation that will also go toward benefiting the Houston Food Bank.

“I am humbled and in awe of what has happened for restaurants here in Houston this past month,” said Katie Stone, daughter of the last HRW founder and new leader of the event. “HRW came this year at a time that could not have been more crucial, and I am so inspired and so grateful to be able to continue my mother’s cause of feeding families in Houston.”

The 2020 fundraiser will feature more than 250 restaurants all across the Bayou City and 100% of the donations will go directly to the food bank.

HRW also partners with the Montgomery and Galveston county food banks and donations from participating restaurants in those counties will go to the respective food bank.

Anyone interested can see the names and menus of the participating restaurants on the HRW website.