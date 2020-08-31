Pearland ISD students return to in-person learning in phases

PEARLAND, Texas – Students in Pearland ISD will return to school on Monday but the district has instituted a phase-in approach for in-person learning.

On Monday, students with the last name A-F who have selected in-person learning can attend classes on campus. All other students will learn online.

Each day of the remaining week will look similar with students attending bases on their last names. A similar schedule will continue for the first four weeks of instruction.

Here is a rundown of students’ expected phase-in schedule:

August 31: All students with the last name A-F who selected on-campus learning will attend school for instruction. All other students will participate in asynchronous instruction.

Sept. 1: Last names G- L

Sept 2: Last names M- R

Sept. 3: Last names S- Z

Sept. 4- No students on campus all students participate in asynchronous instruction.