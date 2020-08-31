Deadline extended for Houston’s rental assistance program

HOUSTON – The City of Houston and Harris County have extended the deadline for the rental assistance program.

According to Mayor Sylvester Turner, the deadline for landlords and tenants to apply for the program is now Wednesday, Sept. 2.

“If you are a tenant or a landlord, because of Hurricane Laura, we have decided we are extending the deadline,” said Turner.

The program is meant to help those who are struggling to pay rent because of the pandemic. Tenant applications will be selected for processing after Sept. 3. Payments will be distributed to landlords after Sept. 8.

In order for tenants to be able to apply, their landlords must first enroll in the program.

More information on how to apply can be found here: https://www.bakerripleyrenthelp.org/