Fulshear police find 2 bodies in home Monday while conducting welfare check, officials say

HOUSTON – The Fulshear Police Department discovered the bodies of two men at home while conducting a welfare check Monday morning, police said.

At about 10 a.m., a family member called Fulshear police to conduct a welfare check at a home in the 7400 block of Katy Fulshear Road, officials said.

Police say the homeowner and a friend of the homeowner who lived nearby were both found dead in the home. Officials said the bodies were in such bad shape that they weren’t able to immediately discern a cause of death.

Investigators are at the scene and are working to learn the cause of death.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

KPRC 2 has a crew en route.