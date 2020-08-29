Houstonians donate supplies to Louisiana residents impacted by Laura

While Houston was spared from the worst of Hurricane Laura, people still wanted to provide relief to those in need. Danny Stevens of Spring collected supplies for folks in Louisiana on Friday.

“A lot of people in Louisiana came over to help Houstonians during Harvey, and I felt we’ve got to help those people out since they helped us,” he said.

His coworker and friend James Ottey offered to help.

“It’ll show the support that they’re not alone, that they have other people that are supporting them, especially from Houston,” Ottey said.

The two set up in front of a storage facility. While only a handful of people showed up, they brought enough to fill plenty of hands.

“I sent off a couple of quick messages to my coworkers and said ‘Hey, tomorrow, let’s get some money together, let’s go shopping, let’s drop off some stuff,’” said Maggie Herron.

Herron saw a post online about the efforts. She said between ten and 15 coworkers donated money. She showed up with a vehicle full of donations and clothing.

For Herron, this was personal. She said she had to be evacuated during Hurricane Harvey.

“To be able to turn around and be able to give back to the Cajun Navy and the people of Louisiana who helped us, that’s a wonderful thing,” Herron said.

Stevens said he collected enough to fill up two pickup trucks but may have to squeeze everything into his truck. He plans to offer donations to the Cajun Navy on Saturday so they can distribute them.