Cyclist killed in hit-and-run incident in southwest Harris County, deputies say

HOUSTON – A cyclist is dead after being hit by a driver that fled the scene in southwest Harris County Thursday night, deputies said.

Deputies said they were dispatched after they received a report of a man lying in the roadway at 6440 Sugarland Howell Rd. around 11:53 p.m.

According to investigators, John H. Bryant was riding a red bicycle traveling southbound on Sugarland Howell Road and was found at the scene with no signs of life. He was transported to HCA West Hospital by Community EMS, where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation revealed a small dark-colored passenger vehicle struck Bryant in the rear and fled the scene while failing to stop and render aid, deputies said.

The incident remains under investigation by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Vehicular Crimes Division.