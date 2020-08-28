3 dead, 6 hospitalized in possible carbon monoxide poisoning from generator in Port Arthur, reports say

PORT ARTHUR, Texas – Three deaths and six hospitalizations are being reported in Port Arthur in a possible carbon monoxide poisoning from a generator, according to NBC affiliate KMBT News.

Police responded to reports Friday just before 10:30 a.m. at the Vida Ninh game room, according to reports.

Three shrimpers who evacuated from Hurricane Laura were pronounced dead, according to Jefferson County Precinct 7 Justice of the Peace Brad Burnett. Six others were taken to a nearby hospital, with four being in critical condition and two in stable condition, according to police.

Police said a generator was being used inside the game room and may be the cause of the poisoning. An autopsy has been ordered for the three people found dead to confirm the cause of death, according to reports.

In another incident on Thursday, 17 people were treated for carbon monoxide poisoning at the Medical Center of Southeast Texas according to KMBT News.

This story originated from KMBT News, click here to read more.