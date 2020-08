HOUSTON – With much of the Gulf Coast bracing for Hurricane Laura’s impact late Wednesday night, Tuesday was a day of last-minute preparations.

If you want to brush up on getting ready for a hurricane, here’s our helpful, downloadable hurricane resource guide so you’re ready to go.

KPRC 2 reporters covered some of the last-minute preparations that are underway Tuesday evening.

Last-minute shopping

Power outage concerns

Evacuation routes

Traffic on evacuation routes

Critical care patients