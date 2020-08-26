City of Galveston imposes curfew for next 3 nights; violators could face $1,000 fine

HOUSTON – The City of Galveston has implemented a series of curfews over the next three nights ahead of Hurricane Laura. The first curfew will go into effect at 10 p.m. Tuesday night.

“Galveston Mayor Pro Tem Craig Brown signed the order Tuesday implementing the curfew, which prevents people from being on public streets or right-of-way and begins at 10 p.m. tonight,” officials wrote on Facebook. “The only legitimate reason for a person to be on the roads is to leave the island as part of the evacuation for Hurricane Laura.”

Per the curfew order, “any person found on the public right of way and not evacuating may be stopped by law enforcement and subject to a misdemeanor and an up to $1,000 fine,” officials said. The goal of the curfew is to protect residents from looters.

Curfews will be in place for these times:

Tuesday at 10 p.m. until Wednesday at 6 a.m.

Wednesday at 8 p.m. until Thursday at 6 a.m.

Thursday at 8 p.m. until Friday at 6 a.m.