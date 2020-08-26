Ask 2: What are the laws regarding carrying of weapons during an evacuation?

At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

Question: What are the laws regarding carrying of weapons during an evacuation?

Answer: House Bill No. 1177, passed in 2019, lifted restrictions on open-carry and unlicensed guns during times of disaster such as a hurricane.

Texas handgun restrictions do not apply to a person carrying a handgun during the following:

Evacuating following a state of disaster (hurricanes, etc)

Re-entering an area after evacuation

House Bill No. 1177 states that this temporary lift is only in effect for 168 hours after Gov. Abbott’s disaster declaration. He may also have the power to extend the temporary lift depending on conditions after a disaster.

As always, Texans should exercise legal caution as carrying weapons without a license remains unlawful.

