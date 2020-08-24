Storm chasers we’re watching as severe weather nears Texas

HOUSTON – Tropical Storm Laura is approaching the Texas-Louisiana Border, prompting several Houston-area and national-based storm chasers to head out in search of powerful storm images.

Here are notable accounts who have posted or planned to post storm chasing photos as Laura comes onshore, from rainstorms to breathtaking clouds.

Lastly here’s a somewhat educational video (the sound isn’t the best) of a dropsonde launch into the center of #Laura and what we’re looking for as far as data coming in. #FlyNOAA pic.twitter.com/9rwwJNx5iI — Tropical Nick Underwood (@TheAstroNick) August 24, 2020

Impressive rain shaft, and might i add that this outflow boundary feel so good right now. #txwx pic.twitter.com/ekMU5vhYNZ — Southern Plains Weather Authority (@SPWxAuthority) August 22, 2020

Know any other accounts worth following for amazing photos? Let us know in the comments below.