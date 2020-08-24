Storm chasers we’re watching as severe weather nears Texas

HOUSTON – Tropical Storm Laura is approaching the Texas-Louisiana Border, prompting several Houston-area and national-based storm chasers to head out in search of powerful storm images.
Here are notable accounts who have posted or planned to post storm chasing photos as Laura comes onshore, from rainstorms to breathtaking clouds.
Ryan Darr - @_Radarr
Waiting on you #Laura pic.twitter.com/WrtgYYa4js— Ryan Darr (@_Radarr) August 23, 2020
GalvestonBuckeyeWx -@GalvestonChaser
#sunset— GalvestonBuckeyeWx (@GalvestonChaser) August 23, 2020
Galveston, TX | August 22, 2020#txwx #houwx #glswx #stormhour pic.twitter.com/LJHrq5K8pJ
Tropical Nick Underwood - @TheAstroNick
Lastly here’s a somewhat educational video (the sound isn’t the best) of a dropsonde launch into the center of #Laura and what we’re looking for as far as data coming in. #FlyNOAA pic.twitter.com/9rwwJNx5iI— Tropical Nick Underwood (@TheAstroNick) August 24, 2020
Southern Plains Weather Authority - @SPWxAuthority
Impressive rain shaft, and might i add that this outflow boundary feel so good right now. #txwx pic.twitter.com/ekMU5vhYNZ— Southern Plains Weather Authority (@SPWxAuthority) August 22, 2020
Jose Garcia @josgarhou
Atul Wadhwa @atul.wadhwa.htx
View this post on Instagram
I call this one "Hole in the Cloud." What's crazy is it only looked like this for about 10 seconds. After that, the shot would have looked totally different. It's all about timing. Psych, it's all about staring at the sun all day.
The Cloud Watcher - @_thecloudwatcher_
Know any other accounts worth following for amazing photos? Let us know in the comments below.