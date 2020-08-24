92ºF

Local News

Storm chasers we’re watching as severe weather nears Texas

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Contributor

Tags: Hurricane, Tropical Storm Laura, Tropical Storm Marco, Photos, Houston, Texas, Storm, Weather
Stock image of an oncoming tropical storm.
Stock image of an oncoming tropical storm. (Bettina Norgaard/Pixabay)

HOUSTON – Tropical Storm Laura is approaching the Texas-Louisiana Border, prompting several Houston-area and national-based storm chasers to head out in search of powerful storm images.

Here are notable accounts who have posted or planned to post storm chasing photos as Laura comes onshore, from rainstorms to breathtaking clouds.

Ryan Darr - @_Radarr

GalvestonBuckeyeWx -@GalvestonChaser

Tropical Nick Underwood - @TheAstroNick

Southern Plains Weather Authority - @SPWxAuthority

Jose Garcia @josgarhou

View this post on Instagram

Summer storms in the west. #summer #verano #houwx

A post shared by Jose Garcia (@josgarhou) on

Atul Wadhwa @atul.wadhwa.htx

The Cloud Watcher - @_thecloudwatcher_

Know any other accounts worth following for amazing photos? Let us know in the comments below.

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: