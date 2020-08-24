LIST: Houston, these are the emergency phone numbers you need to know about ahead of severe weather

HOUSTON – Storms can put a strain on emergency helplines across the Houston area.

To help avoid issues with accessing emergency services, call 911 only in the case of an emergency. Don’t use 911 for any other purpose, including checking the weather or any other weather-related non-emergency need, as doing so can delay help to people who need emergency assistance.

However, if you do have an emergency need, call 911 and do not hang up.

MORE: LIST: Here is a breakdown of help lines by county.

Houston Police Department: 311 or 713-884-3131 (non-emergency line) If you need to be rescued, display a towel or sheet in a prominent spot, such as on a door or window, so you can be spotted, as addresses may be hidden or otherwise difficult to see.

Houston Fire Department: 311

United States Coast Guard:

713-578-3000 (Coast Guard Air Station Houston) 281-464-4851

281-464-4852

281-464-4853

281-464-4854

281-464-4855

Center Point Energy: 713-659-2111

Texas United Way: 211

FEMA: Registration - 1-800-621-3362

National Emergency Child Locator Center: 1-866-908-9570

American Red Cross: 1-800-RED-CROSS

Disaster Distress Hotline: 1-800-985-5990

State Bar of Texas:

Legal Hotline - 1-800-504-7030

FEMA - Registration: Click here to register with FEMA

American Red Cross - Registration: Click here to check in with the American Red Cross

American Red Cross - Shelter: Click here to for a list of shelters

American Red Cross - Volunteer: Click here to volunteer