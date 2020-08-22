HPD searching for missing 2-year-old girl last seen Saturday morning

HOUSTON, Texas – The Houston Police Department asked for the public’s help locating a missing 2-year-old girl.

Maliyah Bass was last seen around 9:30 a.m. on Saturday in the 10600 block of Beechnut Street.

Bass is described as a Black female weighing 30 to 40 pounds and standing 3′ tall with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a multi-colored top and multi-colored shorts, carrying a pink and white pillowcase with a letter block inside, according to the Houston Police Department.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Houston Police Department’s Missing Person Desk at (832) 394-1840.