Fort Bend ISD opens learning centers for elementary school students struggling with online learning

HOUSTON – Fort Bend Independent School District has opened up 13 new learning centers across the district to help elementary school students with unique needs.

The learning centers are available to the children of district staff, first responders, essential workers and active U.S. military.

“It put my mind at ease because I was afraid that I wasn’t going to be able to teach effectively and deliver the instruction that my students need while simultaneously providing that level of comfort and engagement for my own son,” said Luis Mercedes, a Settlers Way 3rd grade teacher

Students in need of internet connectivity and adult supervision during the instructional day will also be eligible for placement in the centers.

“Staff is there and there enforcing the masks and social distancing in a very positive way,” said 5th-grade teacher Michael Blasdell. “They are just there to monitor and help, my kindergarten daughter is not reading yet so she needs a little more help logging on to things.”

FBISD said about 1,600 students are currently enrolled at the learning centers.

“They’re still receiving instruction through the computer from their home class teacher and when we transition back they would likely still remain with their same teacher,” said FBISD chief of staff Anthony Indelicato.

The district plans to open more centers next week for middle school and high school students.