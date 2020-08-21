Lamar CISD students, staff test positive for coronavirus as district plans to reopen schools

ROSENBERG – A few days before students head back to class, Lamar Consolidated Independent School District announced Thursday night several new coronavirus cases within the district during a school board meeting.

Two George Ranch High school students have tested positive this week for COVID-19, while five employees also tested positive since returning to campus on August 10. The district also said 65 employees have reported positive results as of Wednesday.

Of those employees, 11 of them are quarantined at home, and nine of those people are working remotely.

Other concerns

During the meeting, a few others raised concerns about plans for in-person teaching.

“One of the biggest concerns they have is that after the board approved the reopening plan, some of the guidelines related to social distancing and close contact have been changed,” said Julie Leahy, an attorney with Texas Classroom Teacher’s Association.

“We’ve had a lot of concerns from members through emails through surveys through legal representation of concerns of re-opening,” said Linda Smith, the Association Of Texas Professional Educators.

According to the district, 55% of students opted for virtual learning while 45% of students selected for in-person.

In addition, 47% of students requested a tech device. The district also announced that all cafeterias will be held to 50% capacity.