Here is where you can donate old computers and receive refurbished devices

HOUSTON – As kids head back to school online across our area, thousands of them still don’t have the computers and equipment they need for virtual learning. Some of you want to help and others need help. There are volunteer organizations matching donors with those in need.

This non-profit organization started in 2007 to help get computers to kids who needed them. When the pandemic started, they were already well equipped to collect old computers, refurbish them and distribute them to students in Harris County. Since 2007, with the help of individual donations and corporate sponsors, they have distributed more than 25,000 computers to students for free.

“While the computers are free of charge to families and students, they are not free to get and refurbish, so we need as much help as possible,” explained Comp-U-Dopt founder Colin Dempsey.

Here’s how you can help

You can schedule an appointment to drop off your old computers, laptops and accessories like monitors, keyboards, mice, cables and speakers. You can see the full list of items they’ll take here. They need computers that are not more than five years old. Comp-U-Dopt wipes the hard drives clean before refurbishing the devices.

How Comp-U-Dopt can help you

If your child is in Kindergarten through 12th grade in a school in Harris County and needs a computer, you can register for one here. Every week, Comp-U-Dopt holds a lottery and then distributes computers to those drawn as the technology becomes available.

Faith-based non-profit FAM Houston, whose mission includes helping local Houstonians, immigrants and refugees in our city, is also accepting computer donations for students.

Pastor Hannah Terry says they’ll take whatever old computers and laptops you have, refurbish devices they can and recycle those that can’t be restored. The program is possible thanks to a $60,000 grant from Episcopal Health Foundation to Texas Impact to help congregation-based community health leaders serve neighbors in need throughout the community.

“I have a laptop at home in my closet that I’m going to be giving,” said Terry. “I don’t know if it works. I’m going to give it to my techie friends and they will let me know.”

FAM Houston computer dropoff sites:

Faith United Methodist Church

2403 Rayford Rd.

Spring, TX 77386

Drop off computers Monday - Thursday 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Westbury United Methodist Church

5200 Willowbend Blvd.

Houston, TX 77096

Drop off computers Monday - Thursday 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

FAM Houston gives donors 3 choices:

Donate your computer and $25: They will replace the hard drive and return yours back to you for safekeeping.

Donate your computer and $40: They will replace the hard drive and return yours back to you for safekeeping. They will use the extra money to provide a student with a new keyboard and mouse.

Donate just your computer: They will wipe your hard drive clean and leave it in the machine for a student who needs it.

Low-cost learning labs for students during school hours

The Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Houston has announced the Blue Learning Lab. These are designated learning centers at 23 locations in five Greater Houston-area counties for students who need support with online learning for school. Lab hours are 7:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., which includes extended after-school time. Visit www.bgcgh.org to learn more about The Blue Lab. Registration is required.