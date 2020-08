HOUSTON – A deadly crash involving a motorcyclist is under investigation in southwest Houston, police said.

Officers said the crash happened around 10:45 p.m. Wednesday on Westpark and Addicks Clodine.

According to investigators, a man on a motorcycle and another driver collided in the intersection.

The motorcyclist was killed and the driver of the car was injured, police said.

At this time, investigators said they are working to see if either of the drivers ran a red light.