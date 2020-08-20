Former Secretary of State James Baker and wife recovering from COVID-19 in Houston

HOUSTON – Former Secretary of State James Baker III and his wife Susan are recovering from COVID-19 at their Houston home, Baker’s advisor John Williams confirmed to KPRC 2.

Williams said “neither has required hospitalization,” after testing positive for the virus.

The 90-year-old former Secretary of State “continues to do office paperwork,” while resting at home, Williams said.

Baker, a Houston native, served under three U.S. Presidents including President George H.W. Bush, President Ronald Reagan and President Gerald Ford. He served as Secretary of State during the Bush administration.