Former Secretary of State James Baker and wife recovering from COVID-19 in Houston

Tulsi Kamath, Senior Digital News Editor

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 03: Former Secretary of State James Baker arrives at the U.S Capitol on December 03, 2018 in Washington, DC. A WWII combat veteran, Bush served as a member of Congress from Texas, ambassador to the United Nations, director of the CIA, vice president and 41st president of the United States. A state funeral for Bush will be held in Washington over the next three days, beginning with him lying in state in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda until Wednesday morning. (Photo by Shawn Thew - Pool/Getty Images)
HOUSTON – Former Secretary of State James Baker III and his wife Susan are recovering from COVID-19 at their Houston home, Baker’s advisor John Williams confirmed to KPRC 2.

Williams said “neither has required hospitalization,” after testing positive for the virus.

The 90-year-old former Secretary of State “continues to do office paperwork,” while resting at home, Williams said.

Baker, a Houston native, served under three U.S. Presidents including President George H.W. Bush, President Ronald Reagan and President Gerald Ford. He served as Secretary of State during the Bush administration.

