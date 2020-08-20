Ask 2: I am 69 years old and stayed out of politics for 50 years. Can I still register to vote?

At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

The question: I am 69 years old and stayed out of politics for 50 years. Can I still register to vote?

The answer: Yes, you can still register to vote.

There is still time to register to vote for the 2020 Election. According to VoteTexas.gov, The deadline to submit your voter application is October 5, about 30 days before Election Day.

You are eligible to vote if you are the following:

A U.S. citizen

A resident in a county where you submitted your application

At least 17 years, 10 months of age, or 18 years of age on Election Day.

You are not a convicted felon (you may be eligible if you completed your sentencing/parole/probation)

You have not been declared mentally incompetent or incapacitated by court

You can pre-fill, print, and mail your voter application by clicking here, or visit your local county tax office.

Do you have a question? Send it our way, and we will try to hunt down an answer.