2 new testing sites opening at Sunnyside apartments

HOUSTON – Two apartment-based COVID-19 testing sites in Houston’s Sunnyside will be open to everyone Thursday, officials said.
Congressman Al Green will be on-site to launch two free walk-up community testing sites located at Lansborough and Magnolia Place apartments. The sites are open to all, with a special emphasis on senior citizens.
Everyone is welcomed to come and get tested, regardless of symptoms or referrals. Testing is free of charge.
Here is a list of the testing sites and their availability:
- Lansborough Apartments- 10010 Cullen Blvd., Houston, TX 77051, Thursday, Aug. 20. from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- Magnolia Place Apartments- 4647 Wenda St., Houston, TX 77033, Thursday, Aug. 20 from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.