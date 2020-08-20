2 new testing sites opening at Sunnyside apartments

HOUSTON – Two apartment-based COVID-19 testing sites in Houston’s Sunnyside will be open to everyone Thursday, officials said.

Congressman Al Green will be on-site to launch two free walk-up community testing sites located at Lansborough and Magnolia Place apartments. The sites are open to all, with a special emphasis on senior citizens.

Everyone is welcomed to come and get tested, regardless of symptoms or referrals. Testing is free of charge.

Here is a list of the testing sites and their availability: