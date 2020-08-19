Uniqlo to release its uber-popular lightweight masks in US stores

Customers asked and Uniqlo answered.

After receiving multiple requests to design face masks made of the retailer’s popular AIRism fabric, Uniqlo did just that and proved to be a major success after selling out of the pandemic product in just hours when released in Japan.

Uniqlo’s best-selling masks will be available to purchase online and in stores in the US beginning Monday, Aug. 24.

The lightweight, washable AIRism mask offers a triple-layer structure featuring UV protection of UPF 40 and a built-in filter.

The AIRism face mask (Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

AIRism fabric is designed to wick away moisture, allowing wearers more breathability and comfort compared to cotton masks.

Uniqlo’s AIRism masks come in grey, white, and black and are available in sizes small, medium, and large.

The masks are sold in a pack of three for $14.90.