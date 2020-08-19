Pregnant cashier at a Jack in the Box in north Houston shot, police say

HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating after a pregnant woman was shot in north Houston Tuesday night.

Police said the shooting happened around 9:29 p.m. in the 2200 block of Little York near Aldine Westfield Road.

According to officers, a man in his 50s went inside a Jack in the Box and ordered food. When the pregnant cashier turned away from him and then turned back around, the man was pointing a pistol at her and demanded money, police said.

Police said the woman, who is nearly six months pregnant, tried to run and was shot in her buttock. The suspect then fled the scene in an unknown vehicle, officers said.

The woman was transported to a nearby hospital and is being treated for her injuries. Police are trying to get a description of the vehicle the man was in.