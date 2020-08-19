How to get a same-day appointment at a DPS office

HOUSTON – If you have tried to book an appointment to renew your drivers license or do anything at a Texas DPS office lately, you know you could be waiting months. The backlog from the pandemic and shut down earlier this year has some people waiting for appointments as far away as January.

Even if you have already secured an appointment, here are some tips and tricks that might help you get in much sooner.

If you have already scheduled an appointment, don't cancel it until you secure a new one. When you go to the DPS appointment website and enter your information, skip or change a letter in your name. This is just so the site doesn’t block you, recognizing that you already have a pending appointment. You could change your birthdate by one digit for the same reason, but you probably won’t need to do both. Instead of typing in your zip code to find an office close to you, choose the name of a smaller city with a DPS office near Houston. Here are the 16 cities/DPS offices in the Greater Houston area:

Angleton

Wallisville

Rosenberg

Galveston

Conroe

Livingston

Cleveland

These are the offices in Harris County:

Houston North Mega Ceter

Houston Southeast Mega Center

Baytown

Gessner

Houston Dacoma

Houston East

Houston Gessner Mega Center

Humble

Spring Mega Center

When we tried the pointers above, we found appointments available the same day.

No-shows making wait times longer

When you secure a new appointment, make sure you cancel your first one. The Texas Department of Public Safety says that since May 26th, 28% of people who have made appointments have been no-shows, backlogging the system for people who just want to take care of business.

Same-day appointments

Two other things that DPS told us that it doesn’t advertise.