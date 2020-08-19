Authorities: Man shot, killed by officers in Bay City after shooting at them during chase

BAY CITY, Texas – An investigation is underway after officers from three agencies were involved in a chase Tuesday that ended in a deadly shooting in Bay City.

Officials said the incident started about 5:30 p.m. Patrol officers with the Bay City Police Department spotted a man identified as Erik Jon Perez driving in the area.

According to authorities, officers recognized Perez because he was wanted for several felony and misdemeanor warrants, so police tried to pull him over. However, Perez led them on a chase through Bay City, police said.

Authorities said Perez opened fire on one of the police vehicles during the pursuit. The Matagorda County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Department of Public Safety joined the chase and followed Perez until he stopped the vehicle and fled on foot, authorities said.

Police said they followed Perez and at some point, during the foot chase, authorities said Perez pointed his gun at officers multiple times, and authorities eventually fired at him. Perez was hit and died at the scene, authorities said.

The Texas Rangers and the Matagorda County District Attorney’s Office are conducting an investigation into the incident at the request of the BCPD.