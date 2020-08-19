Ask 2: Where can I get a mail-in ballot?

HOUSTON – At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

The question: Where can I get a mail-in ballot?

The answer: You can get a mail-in ballot for the upcoming election, but you need to be eligible.

According to Texas Secretary of State Ruth R. Hughs and VoteTexas.gov, in order to become eligible for voting by mail, you must meet one of the following:

be 65 years or older

be disabled

be out of the county on election day and during the period for early voting by personal appearance

be confined in jail, but otherwise eligible

If you meet one of the above, you may submit an online request on the Texas Secretary of State website to have an application mailed to you, or you can print out the form by clicking here.

Instructions on how to fill out your mail-in ballot request can be found here.

Do you have a question? Send it our way, and we will try to hunt down an answer.