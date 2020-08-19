97ºF

Ask 2: Where can I get a mail-in ballot?

FILE - In this June 9, 2020, file photo election workers process mail-in ballots during a nearly all-mail primary election in Las Vegas. As President Donald Trump's reelection campaign challenged Nevada's new voting law in court, the president and Republicans argued the rules would facilitate fraud and illegal voting. Chief among their volley of criticism was the law's provision allowing ballot harvesting." The Nevada lawsuit highlighted a practice that has long fueled Republicans' suspicions about the dangers of mail-in voting. (AP Photo/John Locher, File) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

HOUSTONAt KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

The question: Where can I get a mail-in ballot?

The answer: You can get a mail-in ballot for the upcoming election, but you need to be eligible.

According to Texas Secretary of State Ruth R. Hughs and VoteTexas.gov, in order to become eligible for voting by mail, you must meet one of the following:

  • be 65 years or older
  • be disabled
  • be out of the county on election day and during the period for early voting by personal appearance
  • be confined in jail, but otherwise eligible

If you meet one of the above, you may submit an online request on the Texas Secretary of State website to have an application mailed to you, or you can print out the form by clicking here.

Instructions on how to fill out your mail-in ballot request can be found here.

