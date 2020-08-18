Woman strikes 2 police cruisers, 18-wheeler during wild police chase: HPD

HOUSTON – A woman was arrested when she led police on a chase and hit two Houston police officer patrol cars and an 18-wheeler in southwest Houston. Police said the woman had warrants for her arrest.

Police said her elderly parents, who have custody of her children, called police on her.

“She doesn’t have custody of them and she’s barred from seeing them. But she’s been coming over to the residence trying to see the children and terrorizing the couple,” said Commander Halliday with the Houston Police Department.

When officers went to the home, they spotted the woman driving away and tried to stop her, according to police.

They said she initially pulled over, but then took off and led officers on a 20-minute chase.

It ended on South Post Oak and West Bellfort when she hit two HPD patrol cars and an 18-wheeler. Officers arrested her and took her to the hospital as a precaution.

“Officers were able to take her into custody, but she was very uncooperative. She claimed to have ingested a large amount of pills,” Halliday said.

Police said none of the officers or the 18-wheeler driver were hurt.

The woman could face a number of charges, including aggravated assault of a police officer and evading arrest.