Teen confesses to stabbing 2 missionaries inside apartment in northwest Harris County, deputies say

HOUSTON – A teen was charged in connection with a stabbing attack of two missionaries Sunday after he confessed to the crime, according to Harris County Sheriff’s deputies.

Jeffrey Ferman, 17, made his first court appearance Monday morning where probable cause was determined and Ferman was charged with two counts of burglary with the intent to commit a felony.

Ferman’s mugshot shows scratches on his face, which prosecutors said came from the two stabbing victims when they tried to fight back. In court, it was disclosed that Ferman allegedly confessed to breaking into his neighbors’ apartment in the 7100 block of Smiling Woods Lane in northwest Harris County.

Prosecutors said the Honduras citizen confessed to deputies that he stabbed two women in their sleep Sunday morning after he entered the apartment through their patio door. The victims are missionaries and his neighbor, deputies said.

Ferman had been drinking right before the stabbing, prosecutors said.

“He stated he opened the unlocked door, walked into the kitchen, grabbed a knife, walked into the victim’s bedroom where they were sleeping and started stabbing them with the knife,” prosecutors said.

A crime scene investigator taking pictures of the property spotted Ferman trying to leave out the front gate and arrested him. Ferman was wearing bloody jeans and socks. Deputies said he had left his shoes and COVID-19 mask inside the women’s’ apartment.

“He said he was not sure why he did it but was really sorry and apologized stating he’s a bad person in this case and knew they were good girls,” prosecutors added.

Ferman is in Harris County jail on a $120,000 bond for the two charges. He is due back in court Tuesday at 9 a.m.

A spokesperson for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints said the women are “OK” and they are keeping the women in their prayers.