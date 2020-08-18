Pilot uninjured after seaplane crashes into Clear Lake, officials say

LEAGUE CITY, Texas – A pilot was not hurt after his seaplane crashed into Clear Lake on Monday, a trooper said.

League City Police received a call that a seaplane had gone down around 5:30 p.m. The plane was upside down in the water when first responders arrived.

“I was in my car charging my telephone and then I saw an ambulance and three patrols, police cars coming very fast,” Omar Mauco said.

The pilot told investigators he had landed on the water and was attempting to take off again when a wave hit, sending the plane nose down into the water.

Sgt. Stephen Woodard with the Department of Public Safety said the pilot is 59-years-old. He was able to swim out of the aircraft and taken to shore by firefighters.

DPS said the plane was single-engine and no one else was on board. The Federal Aviation Administration will conduct an investigation, Sgt. Woodard said.