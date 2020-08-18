Fly to Denver for less than the cost of a date-night dinner. Here’s how.

HOUSTON – Airlines are struggling to fill seats. That means you can find really cheap tickets.

What’s the risk?

According to the Centers for Disease Control, the biggest risk when flying on an airplane is just sitting so close to other passengers on crowded flights, and the long lines of people in security lines and baggage claims. They say most viruses and other germs do not spread easily on flights because of how air circulates and is filtered on airplanes. Whether you fly is completely up to you and what is right for your family.

We can tell you the price is right to fly.

Cheap seats

We found a round trip flight to Denver for $36 on Spirit Airlines.

A round trip flight to Atlanta on Spirit in September will cost you $51. And right now through February, you can fly to Los Angeles round trip on United Airlines for just $75.

The easiest way to find cheap flights like we did is to do a search on Priceline, Expedia or one of the other fare compare websites.

If you don't even know where you want to go, just go to Google Flights. Put in Houston as your departure city, but leave the destination blank and hit search.

Know before you fly

You should check any restrictions that other states may have for people flying in. Right now, 12 states and the District of Columbia want visitors from Texas to self-quarantine for 14 days when you get there. These states are New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Hawaii, Vermont, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, New Mexico, Kentucky, Maine, Illinois, Washington DC and Alaska.