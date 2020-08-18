74ºF

Toddler found after car theft at laundromat in northeast Houston, police say

Erica Ponder, Digital Content Producer

HOUSTON – Police said a little girl is safe after a car theft at a laundromat in northeast Houston Tuesday, police said.

Officers said the incident happened around 3:20 a.m. in the 3500 block of Little York when someone took a vehicle that was running. Police said a child was inside the vehicle.

According to officers, the little girl was found wandering in the parking lot and appears to be okay.

The child’s mother said she wasn’t gone for longer than two minutes when the little girl was taken.

This is a developing story and details are limited. Check back for updates.

