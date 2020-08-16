93ºF

Woman shot while sitting in vehicle with son at north Harris County apartment complex, officials say

Tulsi Kamath, Senior Digital News Editor

Tags: Harris County, crime, Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman
A woman was shot while sitting in a vehicle with her son in a north Harris County apartment complex by a suspect described as carrying an AR-15 style rifle, according to Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman.

HOUSTON – A woman was shot while sitting in her vehicle with her son in an apartment complex in north Harris County Sunday evening, according to Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman.

At 6:04 p.m., Herman said the shooting was being investigated by officials at the complex in the 14600 block of Ella Boulevard.

“The suspect is described as a black male armed with an AR15 style rifle,” Herman wrote on Facebook. “AVOID THE AREA.”

HAPPENING NOW: SHOOTING SCENE Deputies with Constable Mark Herman’s Office are on the scene of a shooting that...

Posted by Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 on Sunday, August 16, 2020

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

