Woman shot while sitting in vehicle with son at north Harris County apartment complex, officials say

HOUSTON – A woman was shot while sitting in her vehicle with her son in an apartment complex in north Harris County Sunday evening, according to Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman.

At 6:04 p.m., Herman said the shooting was being investigated by officials at the complex in the 14600 block of Ella Boulevard.

“The suspect is described as a black male armed with an AR15 style rifle,” Herman wrote on Facebook. “AVOID THE AREA.”

HAPPENING NOW: SHOOTING SCENE Deputies with Constable Mark Herman’s Office are on the scene of a shooting that... Posted by Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 on Sunday, August 16, 2020

