90ºF

Local News

HCSO: Driver airlifted to hospital in critical condition after being ejected from vehicle during crash

Briana Zamora-Nipper, Community Associate Producer

Tags: local
HCSO: Driver airlifted to hospital in critical condition after being ejected from vehicle during crash
HCSO: Driver airlifted to hospital in critical condition after being ejected from vehicle during crash (HCSO)

HOUSTON, Texas – A driver was airlifted to a hospital in critical condition after they were thrown from a vehicle during a crash overnight, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

The two-vehicle crash happened around 11:40 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Kieth Harrow Boulevard and Barker Cypress Road.

The other driver involved sustained minor injuries, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

A power line was downed during the crash.

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: