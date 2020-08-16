HCSO: Driver airlifted to hospital in critical condition after being ejected from vehicle during crash

HOUSTON, Texas – A driver was airlifted to a hospital in critical condition after they were thrown from a vehicle during a crash overnight, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

The two-vehicle crash happened around 11:40 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Kieth Harrow Boulevard and Barker Cypress Road.

Major crash at Barker Cypress at Kieth Harrow. Collision ejected 1 driver who was transported by air in critical condition. Other driver had only minor injuries. Investigation has intersection closed. Powerline down. @SheriffEd_HCSO @HCSOTexas @HCSOPatrol @HCSO_D4Patrol pic.twitter.com/N61rTE1JnN — Captain J. Shannon (@HCSO_NightShift) August 16, 2020

The other driver involved sustained minor injuries, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

A power line was downed during the crash.