HPD: Man shot, killed in northwest Houston overnight

Briana Zamora-Nipper, Community Associate Producer

HPD: Man shot, killed in northwest Houston overnight (KPRC 2)

HOUSTON, Texas – A man was shot and killed early Saturday morning in northwest Houston, according to the Houston Police Department.

Around 12:30 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 5700 block of Hollister Road on a report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, witnesses told officers that they noticed a man with blood on his clothing staggering in and out of the street. They approached the man and were attempting to assist him when someone else walked up to the group, shot the man at least once and fled on foot.

The man was declared dead at the scene, Sgt. Kenneth Daignault said.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

