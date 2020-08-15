HPD: Driver dies in fiery crash after slamming into cement truck on US 290

HOUSTON, Texas – One person is dead following a fiery crash on US 290 overnight, according to the Houston Police Department.

Early Saturday morning, while driving down US 290 near Bingle Road, Houston police officers observed a cargo van engulfed in flames and stopped to assist.

The Houston Fire Department was called to the scene and put out the fire. The individual inside the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Houston Police Department.

HPD Lt. R. Wilkins said the body was burnt beyond recognition and police were unable to determine the sex or race of the individual.

Officers determined that the cargo van drove into the back of a cement truck traveling along the freeway.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.