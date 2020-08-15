City of Houston to host Houston Climate Week in commemoration of 3rd anniversary of Hurricane Harvey

HOUSTON, Texas – In commemoration of the third anniversary of Hurricane Harvey, the City of Houston will host a virtual Houston Climate Week.

During a five-day period in August 2017, Hurricane Harvey produced more than 50 inches of rain in the Houston area, flooding more than 300,000 structures. Harvey killed 68 people and caused more than $120 billion in damage.

Houston Climate Week, which will run from August 24-28, will kick off the implementation phase of the Houston Climate Action Plan.

The climate action plan, released in April, showcases how the city plans to meet the Paris Agreement goals of carbon neutrality by 2050.

“After COVID-19 cancelled our plans for an in-person Climate Action Plan launch in April, the idea of a virtual Houston Climate Week was born,” said Mayor Sylvester Turner. “To reach our climate goals, we need everyone – from multi-national corporations to middle school students – to do their part. In light of the pandemic, a virtual Houston Climate Week offers a way for the community to learn how the Houston is impacted by climate change and how to get involved in the climate action plan.”

Here is a look at the Houston Climate Week schedule as it stands. More events may be added.

Monday, August 24

11am: Opening Session: Making Houston the Renewable Energy Capital of the World

1pm: Houston Climate Impact Assessment: What Does the Future Hold for Houston?

Tuesday, August 25

11am: Making Houston a Global Leader in Energy Innovation

1pm: Taking the Car Out of Carbon Emissions

3pm: Growing Climate Solutions: Green Infrastructure, Conservation, and Equity

Wednesday, August 26

11am: Less is More: Making Energy Efficient Equitable and Efficient

1pm: Reinventing Cities: Sunnyside Landfill Solar Farm

2pm: City of Houston Quality of Life Committee – Houston Climate Action Plan Presentation

Thursday, August 27

11am: 2020: The COVID-19, Climate, and Equity Connection

1pm: Texas Tough: Bringing EVs to Truck-Loving Texas

Friday, August 28

11am: How Green Buildings Can Drive the Energy Transition

1pm: Closing Session: Partnerships and Pathways to Decarbonize Cities

To view a full lineup of events and register, visit www.houstonclimateweek.eventbrite.com or www.greenhoustotnx.gov.