Sarah Palin shares advice with Democratic VP pick Kamala Harris

WASHINGTON – Former Republican Vice Presidential nominee Sarah Palin offered advice and congratulations after Joe Biden selected Sen. Kamala Harris as his running mate, CNN and TODAY reported.

The former Alaska governor took to Instagram to share some lessons she learned after her run for vice president alongside the late Sen. John McCain back in 2008, CNN reported. Palin and the late Geraldine Ferraro, who also ran for vice president in 1984, were the only two women in U.S. history to be picked as running mates before Harris.

“Climb upon Geraldine Ferraro’s and my shoulders, and from the most amazing view in your life consider lessons we learned,” she wrote on Instagram.

Palin shared two pointers for Harris: “keeping your own team with you” and to “trust no one.”

“This IS the greatest country in the world and hopefully you’ll be blessed beyond belief,” she wrote on Instagram. “With meeting new people from all walks of life and see just how great it is.”

Biden’s announced Harris as his running mate Tuesday. She is the first Black woman in history to be selected on a major party ticket.