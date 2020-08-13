Former Harris County judge indicted on wire fraud charges finds herself in trouble again

A former Harris County District Judge, who was indicted on wire fraud charges last year, has been arrested again, according to court records. She is accused of assaulting her husband’s girlfriend.

Alexandra Smoots-Thomas was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon Wednesday. According to court records, she fired a shotgun in the direction of a woman outside a home in the 1400 block of Jewel Meadow Drive on Monday.

“My client was in a car and the other woman was outside the car. I believe she was carrying a club or some sort of stick with the intent to assault my client and a gun appeared. A shot was fired but nobody was hurt,” said Smoots-Thomas’ attorney Kent Schaffer.

Smoots-Thomas is out on bond and not permitted to possess a weapon.

“We have reason to believe that they will move to revoke her bond in federal court and because of that we are already getting ready for a bond hearing to try and keep her out on bond,” Schaffer said.

Smoots-Thomas was scheduled to appear in federal court in November on wire fraud charges for allegedly misusing campaign funds.

“The government has alleged that she used her campaign account to pay personal expenses,” Schaffer said.

Schaffer said his client is accused of using funds to pay her home mortgage and tuition for one of her children.