Social media flooded with mixed reactions after Joe Biden announces Kamala Harris as running mate

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Contributor

FILE - In this July 31, 2019, file photo, fFormer Vice President Joe Biden shakes hands with Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., before the second of two Democratic presidential primary debates at the Fox Theatre in Detroit. Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden has chosen Harris as his running mate. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File) (Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

HOUSTON – Joe Biden announced Tuesday that he had selected California Sen. Kamala Harris as his running mate for the 2020 election and it has garnered a mixed reaction on social media from political figures, celebrities and voters.

The announcement came on Tuesday, as Biden had hinted that he was close to choosing his pick. Harris, who had previously launched a presidential campaign in the Democratic primaries, quickly became the top contender for the Vice Presidency. Biden and Harris plan to deliver remarks at his Wilmington, Delaware home on Wednesday.

See how people reacted on social media below:

