Social media flooded with mixed reactions after Joe Biden announces Kamala Harris as running mate

HOUSTON – Joe Biden announced Tuesday that he had selected California Sen. Kamala Harris as his running mate for the 2020 election and it has garnered a mixed reaction on social media from political figures, celebrities and voters.

The announcement came on Tuesday, as Biden had hinted that he was close to choosing his pick. Harris, who had previously launched a presidential campaign in the Democratic primaries, quickly became the top contender for the Vice Presidency. Biden and Harris plan to deliver remarks at his Wilmington, Delaware home on Wednesday.

See how people reacted on social media below:

.@JoeBiden’s naming of Sen. @KamalaHarris Harris as the Democratic nominee for Vice President marks an historic and proud milestone for our country. As Vice President, Senator Harris will continue her legacy of trailblazing leadership to move our nation forward.



My statement 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/XdOZK9be6a — Nancy Pelosi (@TeamPelosi) August 11, 2020

Everything the Democrats do is staged for their agenda. Like Joe Biden picking Kamala Harris. They are using race as a way to manipulate all of us. #trump2020 — Quirky&Smart💙🇺🇸🙏 (@SmartpplMatter2) August 11, 2020

I’ve known Senator @KamalaHarris for a long time. She is more than prepared for the job. She’s spent her career defending our Constitution and fighting for folks who need a fair shake. This is a good day for our country. Now let’s go win this thing. pic.twitter.com/duJhFhWp6g — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 11, 2020

I'd like to think my enthusiastic support had an influence in her selection. It didn't, but I'd like to think that.#BidenHarris2020 https://t.co/LvubSpFFAp pic.twitter.com/RokiiVhjBX — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) August 11, 2020

Kamala Harris is a disgrace. No wonder why they call her Phony Kamala while the wrestler, the real Kamala passed away. The real Kamala was a great wrestler. Kamala Harris is a phony politician. — Bourg Productions (@BourgProductio1) August 11, 2020

Reaction after learning Kamala Harris is VP for Biden #JoeBiden2020 #KamalaHarrisForVP pic.twitter.com/wTzXYf1uDY — Jeana Centner (@centner_jeana) August 11, 2020

Kamala Harris, to me, was a "slam dunk" for VP choice! She's as sharp as a tack & loaded with integrity. Looking forward to watching her chew up & spit out Trump's stooge Pence in a debate! Also ideal in case Biden is unable to finish his term. #Kamala #VPPick — Jon Franchino (@JonFranchino) August 11, 2020

While the left calls for defunding the police, theyre about to vote for a prosecutor @KamalaHarris as VP. The hypocrisy is killing me! #Trump2020 — Moe (@MoeTaxes) August 11, 2020

Did not expect to ugly cry over the VP announcement but it might be the best news of 2020? #VPPick #BidenHarris2020 pic.twitter.com/EzB05B9pQs — Jennifer Pennock (@jenpennock) August 11, 2020

Does @KamalaHarris still believe Biden accusers or was that only before she got the VP bid? How about him being a racist? Will anyone even ask her these question?? #BidenHarris #Trump2020 — Zach Phillips (@TheOfficialZP) August 11, 2020

I can't wait for the first VP Debate. I already got my popcorn going ... #BidenHarris2020 pic.twitter.com/nHgUdGP9pd — Ashley Cummings (@anc07) August 11, 2020

Those who would've voted for Biden anyway will love this virtue signalling of picking a black woman



The waverers, the centre, the not woke and not so political and not liberal the place that really matters, will run the other way.



Trump wins easy.#Trump2020LandslideVictory — Manish Singh (@Manish_05Singh) August 11, 2020

Thank you #JoeBiden thanks to your V.P. pick, I know the Trump Train is going to keep on rolling!!! #Trump2020 — Butch Basham (@BashamButch) August 11, 2020

Damn. Picking @KamalaHarris has really moved me. Didn’t expect to get so emotional. But she’s so exciting and it speaks so well of @JoeBiden and god we need some excitement and hope around here! #BidenHarris2020. Let’s do this. — ken olin (@kenolin1) August 11, 2020

