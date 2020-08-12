Mandatory testing begins Wednesday for some students at St. Thomas University

HOUSTON – The University of St. Thomas has partnered with United Memorial Medical Center (UMMC) to provide mandatory COVID-19 testing for its resident assistants, residence hall students and athletes before the semester starts.

Testing will be on Wednesday, Aug. 12 and 14, and will continue the following week on Aug. 19.

Testing will occur on the second floor of Moran Parking Center, 3807 Graustark, where these students will drive through the site between 1 - 4 p.m. The university said they will also offer voluntary COVID testing on the same dates, times and location to other members of the UST community, including faculty, staff, and non-residential students. Those looking to get tested will be required to preregister. The UST community (student non-residents) must present a TDL or campus ID to be tested.

“This testing is for approximately 350 students. UST and its students will not incur any cost for the testing,” Spencer Conroy, Vice President of Finance and Business Relations, said. “As the COVID tests will be funded under the Cares Act there is a requirement that healthcare insurance must be billed to offset the cost for those individuals without insurance. However, no student will be required or requested to pay a copay and will not receive any bill for COVID testing.”

Test Results

Test results will be available within 48-72 hours and provided via an encrypted portal link.

“Students who receive a positive result, will be contacted by Dr. Andrew Li, UST’s athletic physician, to explain results, answer questions, and assist in securing follow-up care, as indicated,” Sullivan said.