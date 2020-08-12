Harris Health System testing sites in vulnerable communities reopening

HOUSTON – Harris Health System has returned to full staffing at three community health care centers.

Representatives said that staffing was scaled back at three locations in order to help supplement staff needs with the COVID-19 response at Ben Taub and Lyndon B. Johnson hospitals.

The staff returned back to Acres Home, Danny Jackson and Northwest Community Care Centers on Wednesday, Aug. 12.

The Senior Operations Manager at the Acres Home locations said that they were grateful to have the staff members return back to the center to help continue to provide care to the community.

“We have about 33 clinical nurses and I think about 20 of our staff were pulled to go and help with the response at different locations. We had quite a bit deployed to help out,” said Brown.

Brown said they are still ramping up efforts to become fully operational. She said patients are still encouraged to use virtual care platforms for doctor visits.