Fort Bend County announces reduction in property tax rate

RICHMOND, Texas – Fort Bend County Judge KP George announced Tuesday that county residents would see a reduction in the 2020 property tax rates.

According to George, the rate was lowered to $0.424967 per $100 from last year’s rate of $0.4447 per $100, which is a significant improvement from the 2000 rate of $0.624 per $100.

George said the county tax rate is a small percentage of residents’ overall taxes and the reduction is still not enough to get people the relief they need.

In order to get proper relief, George said property appraisals — which were calculated in January — must be reverted to 2019 levels.

According to George, he has put forth a Commissioners Court resolution calling on Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and the Texas Comptroller for relief.

“Unfortunately, Governor Abbott indicated he would not call any kind of special session for tax relief, hamstringing the ability of our state legislators to act,” George said.

George said the reduction will not compromise public services like EMS, road and emergency maintenance and law enforcement because most of the money goes to school districts, MUDs and LIDs.

Residents can use an online portal to see detailed tax rate information for their area.