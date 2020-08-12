Fearful of COVID-19? Now you can reserve an entire movie theater for a private screening

HOUSTON – Are you missing the movies? Most movie theaters closed in mid-March at the start of the pandemic. Some have reopened but it’s been difficult to get customers back.

Even though businesses aren’t filling every seat to keep patrons socially distanced, most people don’t want to take the chance of coming into contact with someone who has COVID-19. Now, one Houston theater will let you reserve the whole place for a private showing.

IPIC Houston, in the River Oaks District, is letting customers book private screenings with VIP treatment. Now through Sept. 30, you can reserve a theater to watch a new release movie or choose from a library of more than 500 films. New releases cost $38 per person. Re-releases are $20 a person. Popcorn, candy and soda are included in the price.

There is one hitch. You do have to buy a minimum of 20 tickets. That is $760 for a new release movie and $400 for a re-release.

If you’re interested, contact IPIC by filling out the form here. An IPIC event specialist will reach out to answer any questions and help you book.