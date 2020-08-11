Humble ISD staff preparing for in-person learning in 2 weeks

HUMBLE, Texas – Humble ISD students started virtually on Tuesday and schools were preparing for in-person learning in two weeks.

Even with empty classrooms and hallways for now, there’s an excitement at Summer Creek High School.

Only a few teachers chose to work from their classrooms, others at home.

“I’ve just decided, I’m going to enjoy my school year, no matter what’s going on,” said Nathan Wooley.

The school appeared to be ready for only a small percentage of students on August 24. Staff members were wearing face masks and glass shields had been installed in certain areas.

“We have directional markers on the floor, we have sanitizing machines throughout the school now,” said Principal Brent McDonald. Also, stairwells will be only one direction.

Classes will begin with middle and high school students on a split schedule.

“We’re talking about classes in the neighborhood of about six to eight kids,” said McDonald.

Principal McDonald had a message for Humble ISD families.

“(I) just want parents to know we’re doing everything to make sure your kids when they come back to school for that social interaction, we’ll be ready, they’ll be safe,” said McDonald.

The school will even have three lunches instead of two. Before, they were serving 1,500 kids at a time, but now it’ll be 250 at a time.