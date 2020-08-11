96ºF

Beloved faces in the Houston crowd: ‘Bush 41,’ Barbara Bush are front-row cutouts at Astros Minute Maid Park games

Amanda Cochran, Specialty Senior Content Editor

Cutouts of fans in the seats behind home plate at Minute Maid Park before a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, in Houston.
Cutouts of fans in the seats behind home plate at Minute Maid Park before a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, in Houston. (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

HOUSTON – Former President George H.W. Bush and former first lady Barbara Bush -- avid Astros fans in life -- are current front row cutouts behind home plate at Minute Maid Park.

The late dignitaries and forever Houston royals were a welcome, heartwarming sight as the Astros took on the Giants, beating the San Francisco team 6-4.

George & Barbara Bush are now behind home plate! ❤️ from Astros

“Bush 41” died at the age of 94 in Houston on Nov. 30, 2018. Barbara Bush died a few months prior, on April 17, 2018.

KPRC producers recognized the Bush couple cutouts immediately, but that left us wondering, who else is a featured cutouts behind home plate? Do you recognize a notable face? Let us know in the comments.

